Fmr LLC Grows Stake in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The RMR Group worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMR. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.