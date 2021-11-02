Fmr LLC Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 210,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 117,004 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 9.9% during the first quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 922,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 181,806 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RADI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of RADI stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. Analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

