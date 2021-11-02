Fmr LLC Sells 11,999 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Matson in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.85. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $91.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $250,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $389,740.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,113 shares of company stock worth $3,829,633 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

