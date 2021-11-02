Fmr LLC Trims Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

