Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.02. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

