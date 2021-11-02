Font Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00003285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Font has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Font has a market cap of $974,896.06 and approximately $7,156.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Font Coin Profile

Font (CRYPTO:FONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

