FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,629 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.97. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,505,920 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.