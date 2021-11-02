FORA Capital LLC Buys 2,062 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

