FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,658 Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $61.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,318 shares of company stock valued at $226,673. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

