FORA Capital LLC Grows Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after buying an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $68.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.59.

In other news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 101,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $6,824,774.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,134,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,336,261. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

