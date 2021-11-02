FORA Capital LLC Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 64.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $450.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.47. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $309.30 and a 12-month high of $465.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.