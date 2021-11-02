FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.