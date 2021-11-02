Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $20.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nomura downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. 1,517,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,544,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after buying an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.