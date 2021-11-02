Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Forian worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the second quarter worth $195,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Get Forian alerts:

Shares of Forian stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Forian Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Forian in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $90,380.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 7,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $77,969.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,546 shares of company stock valued at $215,405.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.