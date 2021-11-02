Forrester Research (FORR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FORR opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $45,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,814 shares of company stock worth $464,795. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 50.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

