Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,351 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Forte Biosciences worth $39,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

