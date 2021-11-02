Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.09.

FTV opened at $76.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. Fortive has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $77.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in Fortive by 15.1% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 449,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $1,022,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Fortive by 79.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 68,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortive by 66.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 97,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

