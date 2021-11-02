Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,321 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $24,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.19 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

