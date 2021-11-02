Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post earnings of C$1.10 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at C$176.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.70 billion and a PE ratio of 40.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$175.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$180.47. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$133.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$188.81 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$202.60.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.