Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Earnings Results

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $36.20.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.