Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BEN traded up $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $37.69. 580,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

