Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $69.42

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.42 and last traded at $69.26, with a volume of 2402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freedom by 29.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

