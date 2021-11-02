Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €62.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.69 ($81.99).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME opened at €58.90 ($69.29) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.