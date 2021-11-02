Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FRPT opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -373.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.