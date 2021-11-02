FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $6.63 Per Share

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for FTI Consulting in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.24. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $98.79 and a 1 year high of $149.20.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 419,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,568,000 after purchasing an additional 110,090 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.