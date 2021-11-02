FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. FuelCell Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 82,320,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,793,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50. FuelCell Energy has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 367,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

