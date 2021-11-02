Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Get Funko alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Funko has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Analysts expect that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,198,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,508 shares of company stock valued at $9,640,969. 14.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth about $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth about $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.