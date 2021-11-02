FUNToken (FUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $222.53 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $222.53 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00050681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.94 or 0.00223197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

