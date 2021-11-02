Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fuwei Films stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 3,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,293. Fuwei Films has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12. The company has a market cap of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Get Fuwei Films alerts:

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.