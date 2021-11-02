FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ASLN stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $65.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.50.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

