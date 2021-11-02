FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Century Communities, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $14.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.24 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCS. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Century Communities stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 22.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after buying an additional 110,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

