FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Hershey Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Hershey in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

NYSE:HSY opened at $174.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

