FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Klépierre SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Klépierre in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Klépierre’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

KLPEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Klépierre currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.60. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

