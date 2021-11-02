FY2021 Earnings Forecast for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $8.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $426.74 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.