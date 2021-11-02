FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Raised by Analyst

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 49.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 99.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 312,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 155,658 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 41.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 227,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 66,399 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

