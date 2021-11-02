FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGO. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

EGO opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 88,524 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

