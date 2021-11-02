FY2021 EPS Estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Increased by Analyst

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Desjardins also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$12.08 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

