FY2021 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ stock opened at $55.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after acquiring an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.