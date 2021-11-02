FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Lowered by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.12. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Newmont has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,223 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.