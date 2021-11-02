FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Raised by Analyst

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.44. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $21.27 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.