FY2021 EPS Estimates for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $35.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $35.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $41.81 EPS.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 EPS.

VRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS opened at $322.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $24,016,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $11,882,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,825,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

