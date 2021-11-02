FY2022 EPS Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.25.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.16.

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.