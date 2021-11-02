G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. On average, analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $642.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of G1 Therapeutics worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

