Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $192.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 3,131.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Gaia worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GAIA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

