Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

GHAC stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,154. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.51.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth $183,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $198,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 194.0% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the second quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth $814,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.