GateToken Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for about $6.32 or 0.00009936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $484.28 million and $6.84 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,653,765 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

