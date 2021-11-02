GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) shares fell 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.91 and last traded at $56.72. 7,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,472,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter worth $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 51.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

