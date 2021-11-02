Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GECFF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on shares of Gecina and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.17.

GECFF stock remained flat at $$134.52 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.81. Gecina has a one year low of $122.78 and a one year high of $163.00.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

