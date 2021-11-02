Gemini Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $11.37 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $131.92 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00050491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00217010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00093210 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 132,500,152 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.