Gems (GEM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,370.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $461,832.64 and approximately $32,370.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00219332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

